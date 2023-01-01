SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Johnson MB, McKnight S, Taylor EP, Mechtler L, Ralyea CCJ. Cannabis 2023; 6(1): 9-19.

10.26828/cannabis/2023.01.002

37287732

PMC10212270

BACKGROUND: β-myrcene, one of the most common terpenes found in cannabis, has been associated with sedation. We propose that β-myrcene contributes to driving impairment even in the absence of cannabinoids.

AIM: To conduct a double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover pilot study of the effect of β- myrcene on performance on a driving simulator.

METHOD: A small sample (n=10) of participants attended two experimental sessions, one in which they were randomized to receive 15 mg of pure β-myrcene in a capsule versus a canola oil control. Each session, participants completed a baseline block and three follow-up blocks on a STISIM driving simulator.

RESULTS: β-myrcene was associated with statistically significant reductions in speed control and increased errors on a divided attention task. Other measures did not approach statistical significance but fit the pattern of results consistent with the hypothesis that β-myrcene impairs simulated driving.

CONCLUSIONS: This pilot study produced proof-of-principle evidence that the terpene β-myrcene, an agent commonly found in cannabis, can contributes to impairment of driving-related skills. Understanding how compounds other than THC affect driving risk will strengthen the field's understanding of drugged driving.

Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving


cannabis; driving impairment; simulator; terpene; β-myrcene

