Citation
Stavitz J. Concussion 2023; 8(2): CNC104.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
DOI
PMID
37287884
PMCID
Abstract
AIM: To explore high school athletic trainers' experience with, and perceptions of, a multifaceted approach to concussion management. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 20 high school athletic trainers that are certified and licensed to practice (if their state requires a license to practice) participated in this study. MATERIALS & METHODS: A general qualitative design with descriptive coding and saturation was met at 20 interviews.
Language: en
Keywords
sports medicine; public health; healthcare; secondary school; head trauma; qualitative design