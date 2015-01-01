|
Citation
Devji J, Karmali S, Turcotte K, Babul S. Concussion 2023; 8(2): CNC106.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
DOI
PMID
37287885
PMCID
Abstract
AIM: Continuing medical education (CME) informs physicians on current research. The Concussion Awareness Training Tool (CATT) provides education on concussion diagnosis and treatment. The aims of this study were to explore physician CME practices and preferences, understand barriers and facilitators to implementing the CATT as CME, and provide recommendations. MATERIALS & METHODS: Physicians in British Columbia, Canada participated in an online survey and telephone interview. Descriptive analysis of quantitative data, and text-based data analysis were undertaken to identify themes.
Language: en
Keywords
sports medicine; concussion; treatment; mild TBI