|
Citation
|
Hughes JL, Trombello JM, Kennard BD, Slater H, Rezaeizadeh A, Claassen C, Wakefield SM, Trivedi MH. Contemp. Clin. Trials Commun. 2023; 33: e101151.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37288070
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicide prevention research is a national priority, and national guidance includes the development of suicide risk management protocols (SRMPs) for the assessment and management of suicidal ideation and behavior in research trials. Few published studies describe how researchers develop and implement SRMPs or articulate what constitutes an acceptable and effective SRMP.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Suicide; Risk assessment; Suicidal ideation; Suicide risk management protocol