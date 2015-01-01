Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide prevention research is a national priority, and national guidance includes the development of suicide risk management protocols (SRMPs) for the assessment and management of suicidal ideation and behavior in research trials. Few published studies describe how researchers develop and implement SRMPs or articulate what constitutes an acceptable and effective SRMP.



METHODS: The Texas Youth Depression and Suicide Research Network (TX-YDSRN) was developed with the goal of evaluating screening and measurement-based care in Texas youth with depression or suicidality (i.e., suicidal ideation and/or suicidal behavior). The SRMP was developed for TX-YDSRN through a collaborative, iterative process, consistent with a Learning Healthcare System model.



RESULTS: The final SMRP included training, educational resources for research staff, educational resources for research participants, risk assessment and management strategies, and clinical and research oversight.



CONCLUSION: The TX-YDSRN SRMP is one methodology for addressing youth participant suicide risk. The development and testing of standard methodologies with a focus on participant safety is an important next step to further the field of suicide prevention research.

Language: en