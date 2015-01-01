Abstract

Background Child maltreatment is an important public health issue, thus determining its prevalence is critical to recognize the extent of the problem and mandate efforts to combat child abuse. We aimed to investigate child maltreatment prevalence among special populations of young adults in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



METHODS We used the retrospective version of the International Society for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (ISPCAN) Child Abuse Screening Tool (ICAST-R). The survey included Saudi students of both genders aged between 18 to 24 years old and attending King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences (KSAU-HS). The questionnaire was provided electronically using Survey Monkey (Momentive Global Inc., San Mateo, CA, USA).



RESULTS A total of 713 students completed all sections of the questionnaire. The prevalence of any type of child maltreatment was estimated to be 42%. Physical abuse was the most prevalent (51.1%), followed by emotional abuse (49.9%), lack of protection and safety (38%), and sexual abuse (29.6%). The most common form of physical abuse was being hit or punched at 77.5% followed by 'beaten very hard with an object' at 58.8% while touching was the most common form of sexual abuse at 68.7%, and only 13.7% encountered penetrating form of sexual abuse. In comparison to female victims, male victims were more likely to be physically abused (odds ratio (OR)=1.5; confidence interval (CI)=1.1-2.0). Participants who lived with a single parent were more likely to be victims of a lack of protection and safety than those who lived with both parents (OR=1.9; CI=1.0-3.7). Most participants reported the abuse to occur after the age of nine years, and the perpetrator was the parents in 17.5% of cases. Conclusion Our findings demonstrated a high prevalence of child maltreatment among the young adult population in Saudi Arabia. It is vital to obtain more information on the prevalence and risk factors of child maltreatment in various populations and regions of Saudi Arabia to raise awareness and improve services for the victims of abuse.

