SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Van Nispen C, Bridwell RE, Fernandes JJ, Long B. Cureus 2023; 15(5): e38679.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.38679

PMID

37288208

PMCID

PMC10243672

Abstract

High-grade physeal fractures, such as Salter-Harris types III, IV, and V fractures, are rare pediatric injuries observed disproportionately in teenage males. Such fractures are at high risk for complications such as growth retardation and arrest, arthrofibrosis, and post-traumatic arthritis. Consultation with the orthopedic specialist is imperative to ensure appropriate imaging, management, and potential transfer to a pediatric specialty hospital. The authors present a case of a 15-year-old male who sustained a Salter-Harris IV fracture of the distal femur extending from the intercondylar notch to the metadiaphysis from a motocross accident.


Language: en

Keywords

femur; fracture; motocross; physeal injury; salter-harris; type iv

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print