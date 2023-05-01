|
Citation
|
Bai X, Han B, Zhang M, Liu J, Cui Y, Jiang H. Geriatr. Nurs. 2023; 52: 106-114.
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37290215
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Diuretic intake increases the risk of falling. However, previous studies have shown inconsistent correlations between diuretics and falls. This meta-analysis aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of the relationship between diuretic use and risk of falls in older adult individuals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Systematic review; Meta-analysis; Fall; Diuretic; Older adult