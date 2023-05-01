Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Diuretic intake increases the risk of falling. However, previous studies have shown inconsistent correlations between diuretics and falls. This meta-analysis aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of the relationship between diuretic use and risk of falls in older adult individuals.



METHODS: Six databases (Cochrane Library, PubMed, Medline, CINAHL, Web of Science, and EMBASE) were searched from their inception to November 9, 2022. The risk of bias was independently evaluated using the Newcastle-Ottawa Quality Assessment Scale. A comprehensive meta-analysis was used to analyze the eligible studies.



RESULTS: Fifteen articles were analyzed. Studies have shown that diuretics can increase the risk of falls in older adult individuals. The probability of falls in older adult individuals who used diuretics was 1.185 times higher than in those who did not take diuretics.



CONCLUSION: Diuretics were significantly associated with an increased risk of falls.

