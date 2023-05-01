SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Su Q, Song M, Mao Y, Ku H, Gao Y, Pi H. Geriatr. Nurs. 2023; 52: 127-132.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.gerinurse.2023.05.016

PMID

37290218

Abstract

Older adults living in care facilities such as senior apartments may experience falls and severe falls (i.e., fall-related injuries or falls ≥2 times), which are associated with multiple risk factors. However, there are few studies on falls among older adults in senior Chinese apartments. The purpose of our study is to investigate the current situation of falls among older adults in senior apartments and analyze the related factors of falls and severe falls, to assist agency workers in identifying older adults who are at high risk of falls and reducing fall occurrence and fall injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

Risk assessment; Accidental fall; Older adults; Factors; Senior apartment

