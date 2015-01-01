Abstract

The most common type of burn among children is scalding burn. This study aims to reveal child abuse and neglect as a specific etiological factor that specific to our country, traditional teapot- and teacup-related scalding burns. Burn cases that admitted to our Burn Center were investigated, and among these, 72 cases suffering from scalding burns were included in the study. The interview forms issued upon admission of these cases were evaluated in detail. Out of 148 scalding burn cases, 48.6% were related to the use of traditional teapots and teacups. After a detailed assessment, all cases were considered neglect-related burns. As a result of considering the role of traditional teapots and teacups in pediatric injuries in our country, parents and caregivers should be warned about these types of injuries. Also, physicians must determine the possibility of child abuse or neglect in all pediatric burn cases.

Language: en