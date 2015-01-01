|
Citation
|
Waterman EA, Rodriguez LM, Ullman SE, Dworkin ER, Edwards KM, Dardis CM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37289969
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Much is known about how alcohol increases the risk of sexual assault or intimate partner violence victimization during college. This research qualitatively explores perceptions about how alcohol influences disclosures about these events to informal supports. Participants: Participants included college students who received a disclosure wherein they or the survivor were drinking during the disclosure (n = 81).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
university students; Drinking; social reactions; partner abuse