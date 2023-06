Abstract

Exposure to potentially traumatic race-based experiences poses a risk factor for risky drinking among college students from historically marginalized racial/ethnic backgrounds.



OBJECTIVE: The current study examined the relationship between both the level (severity) and pattern of race-based traumatic stress (RBTS) reactions and risky drinking. Participants: The current study sample was made up of 62 male (23.5%) and 202 female (76.5%) Latino/a/x, Black, and Asian college students attending a minority-serving institution.



METHODS: Study participants were asked to participate in an anonymous online survey.



RESULTS: A criterion profile analysis revealed that higher scores on RBTS reactions overall, and elevated scores on RBTS - avoidance, low self-esteem, and anger, specifically, were indicative of more risky drinking.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight a distinct pattern of RBTS scores that may predict a vulnerability to risky drinking and underscore the importance of racial trauma healing in alcohol use prevention and intervention efforts.

Language: en