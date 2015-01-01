Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Victims of bullying are at increased risk for suicidal ideation. The purpose of the current study is to examine the impact of bullying victimization in childhood on college student's current report of suicidal ideation through two mechanisms derived from the interpersonal-psychological theory of suicide. Participants: Our sample consists of 304 undergraduate college students from a large, southeastern university.



METHODS: We employed a cross-sectional design with self-report surveys to examine the indirect effects of childhood bullying victimization frequency on suicidal ideation through thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness.



RESULTS: The association between bullying victimization and suicidal ideation was explained by perceived burdensomeness, but not thwarted belongingness.



CONCLUSIONS: Bullying victimization in childhood may have distal effects on suicidal ideation through influencing perceptions of worthlessness and self-hatred. Interventions in college settings that address the impact of bullying victimization on perceived burdensomeness may reduce potential for suicidal ideation among college students.

Language: en