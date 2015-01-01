|
Kelner WC, Wolford-Clevenger C, Garner AR, Elledge LC, Stuart GL. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37289987
OBJECTIVE: Victims of bullying are at increased risk for suicidal ideation. The purpose of the current study is to examine the impact of bullying victimization in childhood on college student's current report of suicidal ideation through two mechanisms derived from the interpersonal-psychological theory of suicide. Participants: Our sample consists of 304 undergraduate college students from a large, southeastern university.
suicide; bullying; interpersonal theory of suicide