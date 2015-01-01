Abstract

Adolescents' mental health may be influenced either negatively or positively through loss of a parent, especially bereavement due to a traumatic death. This descriptive phenomenological study aimed to investigate Afghan adolescents' post-traumatic growth after traumatic loss of father. The participants were 14 female and male Afghan adolescents who met the inclusion criteria. Post-traumatic growth was substantiated by virtue of post-traumatic growth questionnaire. Data was collected through a semi-structured interview, and Colaizzi analysis method was used for data analysis. Two main themes were extracted: (a) moving forward with hope and (b) factors associated with enhancement of hope.



FINDINGS showed that Afghan traumatized adolescents achieved post-traumatic growth over time. The most important factors in enhancement of hopefulness were social support, psychological, and cognitive factors, as well as spiritual well-being. Our findings suggested that both schools and non-governmental organization in Afghanistan may be benefitted from more accessible opportunities to enhance post-traumatic growth for bereaved adolescents.

Language: en