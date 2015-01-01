|
Poya B, Esmaeili M, Naghavi A. J. Child Health Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37287237
Adolescents' mental health may be influenced either negatively or positively through loss of a parent, especially bereavement due to a traumatic death. This descriptive phenomenological study aimed to investigate Afghan adolescents' post-traumatic growth after traumatic loss of father. The participants were 14 female and male Afghan adolescents who met the inclusion criteria. Post-traumatic growth was substantiated by virtue of post-traumatic growth questionnaire. Data was collected through a semi-structured interview, and Colaizzi analysis method was used for data analysis. Two main themes were extracted: (a) moving forward with hope and (b) factors associated with enhancement of hope.
Language: en
adolescent; trauma; health; death; post-traumatic stress disorder; loss