Hikichi H, Sawada Y, Aida J, Kondo K, Kawachi I. J. Epidemiol. Community Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
37290806
BACKGROUND: Previous studies suggest that experience of natural disasters may heighten present bias. Research also suggests that impaired self-control (in particular, heightened present bias) could be linked to delayed-onset post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) among survivors of natural disasters. We examined a hypothesis that the association between disaster experiences and delayed-onset PTSS is mediated through present bias among older survivors of the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami.
MENTAL HEALTH; PUBLIC HEALTH; DISASTER VICTIMS; GERONTOLOGY; SOCIAL SCIENCES