Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Dyspareunia refers to painful sexual intercourse that negatively affects a person's psychological well-being and quality of life and can also have an impact on their partner, family, and social circle. The objective of this study was to understand the experiences of women with dyspareunia and a history of sexual abuse in the Dominican Republic.



METHODS: This was a qualitative study based on Merleau-Ponty's hermeneutic phenomenology. Fifteen women with a diagnosis of dyspareunia and a history of sexual abuse participated. The study was carried out in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.



RESULTS: In-depth interviews were conducted for data collection. Through inductive analysis using ATLAS.ti, 3 main themes were developed that represent women's experiences of dyspareunia and sexual abuse: (1) a history of sexual abuse as a background to dyspareunia, (2) living in fear in a society that revictimizes the survivor, and (3) the sexual consequences of dyspareunia.



DISCUSSION: In some Dominican women, dyspareunia stems from their history of sexual abuse, which was unknown to their families and partners. The participants experienced dyspareunia in silence and found it difficult to seek help from health care professionals. In addition, their sexual health was marked by fear and physical pain. There are individual, cultural, and social factors that influence the occurrence of dyspareunia; a better understanding of these factors is vital for planning innovative preventive strategies that reduce the progression of sexual dysfunction and its impact on the quality of life of people with dyspareunia.

