Abstract

Nitrous oxide is used as a recreational drug. Contact frostbite injury from compressed gas canisters has previously been described in the literature, but an increased number of such cases has been noted in our busy regional burns center in the UK. A single-center prospective case series of all patients referred and treated for frostbite injury secondary to misuse of nitrous oxide compressed gas canisters between January and December 2022 is presented. Data collection was performed through a referral database and patient case notes. Sixteen patients, of which 7 were male and 9 were female, satisfied the inclusion criteria. Mean patient age was 22.5 years. The median TBSA was 1%. In total, 50% of patients in the cohort had a delayed initial presentation to A&E of greater than 5 days. Eleven patients were reviewed at our burns center for further assessment and management. In total, 11 patients had bilateral inner thigh frostbite injuries, of which 8 had necrotic full-thickness injury, including subcutaneous fat. Seven patients were reviewed at our burns center and offered excision and split-thickness skin graft. Four patients presented with contact frostbite injury to the hand and one patient to the lower lip. This subgroup was managed successfully with conservative management alone. The reproducible pattern of frostbite injury secondary to the abuse of nitrous oxide compressed gas canisters is demonstrated in our case series. The distinct pattern of injury, patient cohort, and anatomical area affected presents an opportunity for targeted public health intervention in this group.

Language: en