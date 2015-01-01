Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To quantify the changes in prevalence and impact of dizziness and balance disorders in adults from 2008 to 2016. STUDY DESIGN: Epidemiological survey analysis. SETTING: United States.



METHODS: The balance modules of the adult 2008 and 2016 National Health Interview Surveys were examined, and persons reporting dizziness or balance problems identified. The prevalence of balance problems was determined and compared over time, adjusting for age and sex. Among those with balance problems, associated symptoms and self-reported functional limitations were quantified and compared over time.



RESULTS: In 2016, 36.8 ± 1.0 million (15.5% ± 0.3%) adults reported a balance problem in the past year, versus 24.2 ± 0.7 million (11.% ± 0.3%) in 2008 (p < .001). After adjustment for age and sex, this percentage increase remained significant (odds ratio 1.435 [1.332-1.546], p < .001). Among those with balance problems, significantly more patients reported specific issues with feeling: off-balance (69.4% vs. 65.4%; p = .005), faint (48.5% vs. 40.3%; p < .001), or vertiginous (45.9% vs. 39.3%; p < .001) in 2016 than 2008. More adults experienced anxiety (29.4% vs. 19.4%; p < .001) and depression (16.3% vs. 12.9%; p = .002) with their balance problems in 2016 than in 2008. In 2016, adults with balance problems were limited in ability to drive motor vehicles (13.0%), exercise (14.4%), or walk downstairs (12.8%). These rates were not significantly different from 2008 (all p > .05).



CONCLUSION: In this nationally representative analysis, we found a significantly increasing prevalence of balance problems and associated psychiatric symptom burden. This merits attention with respect to present and future health care resource allocation.

