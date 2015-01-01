Abstract

Suffering from Alzheimer's disease, her last evaluation carried out (two months before this episode) finds a mini mental state (MMS) at 22/30 and the frontal efficiency rapid battery (BREF) is evaluated at 6/18; Natremia is then measured at 140 mmol/L.



A non-smoker, she was treated for high blood pressure with losartan, on anticoagulants for atrial fibrillation, on corticosteroid therapy for rheumatoid arthritis, on levothyroxine for hypothyroidism, and on a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor for a depressive syndrome.



One morning, she and her partner are found on the ground, unconscious. The fall would have occurred three and a half hours before the emergency services intervened. At home, the carbon monoxide level is then measured at 330 ppm (parts per million).



In the emergency room, the constants are normal. Clinical examination reveals temporo-spatial disorientation and parrotism*. The biological assessment is unremarkable.

Five hours after the start of oxygen therapy, the measured carboxyhemoglobin level is 4.2% for a threshold value in non-smokers of 3%. The patient receives oxygen therapy by high concentration mask for twelve hours. No imaging was performed in the emergency room. The return home is organized six days later.



Twelve days after the episode of carbon monoxide poisoning, the patient presents with sudden headaches and behavioral disorders: she drinks compulsively large quantities of water directly from the tap. She was sent to the emergency room by her attending physician for this reason.... [from French via Google Translate]







Atteinte de la maladie d'Alzheimer, sa dernière évaluation réalisée (deux mois avant cet épisode) retrouve un mini mental state (MMS) à 22/30 et la batterie rapide d'efficience frontale (BREF) est évaluée à 6/18 ; la natrémie est alors dosée à 140 mmol/L.



Non fumeuse, elle est traitée pour une hypertension artérielle par losartan, sous anticoagulants pour une fibrillation atriale, sous corticothérapie pour une polyarthrite rhumatoïde, sous lévothyroxine pour une hypothyroïdie, et sous inhibiteur sélectif de la recapture de la sérotonine pour un syndrome dépressif.



Un matin, elle et son conjoint sont retrouvés sur le sol, inconscients. La chute serait survenue trois heures et demie avant que les secours n'interviennent. Au domicile, le taux de monoxyde de carbone est alors mesuré à 330 ppm (parties par million).



Aux urgences, les constantes sont normales. L'examen clinique met en évidence une désorientation temporo-spatiale et un psittacisme*. Le bilan biologique est sans particularité.

Cinq heures après le début de l'oxygénothérapie, le taux de carboxyhémoglobine mesuré est à 4,2 % pour une valeur seuil chez le non-fumeur à 3 %. La patiente bénéficie d'une oxygénothérapie par masque à haute concentration pendant douze heures. Il n'y a pas eu d'imagerie réalisée aux urgences. Le retour à domicile est organisé six jours plus tard.



À douze jours de l'épisode d'intoxication au monoxyde de carbone, la patiente présente des céphalées brutales et des troubles du comportement : elle boit de manière compulsive directement au robinet de grandes quantités d'eau. Elle est adressée aux urgences par son médecin traitant pour ce motif....

