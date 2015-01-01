|
Vogt D, Rosellini AJ, Borowski S, Street AE, O'Brien RW, Tomoyasu N. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37291331
BACKGROUND: Identifying predictors of suicidal ideation (SI) is important to inform suicide prevention efforts, particularly among high-risk populations like military veterans. Although many studies have examined the contribution of psychopathology to veterans' SI, fewer studies have examined whether experiencing good psychosocial well-being with regard to multiple aspects of life can protect veterans from SI or evaluated whether SI risk prediction can be enhanced by considering change in life circumstances along with static factors.
Language: en
Suicidal ideation; Veterans; Psychopathology; Reintegration; Transition; Well-being