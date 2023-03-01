SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang J, Sun Y, Chen Z, Jin Y, Xu Y. Zhongguo Yi Liao Qi Xie Za Zhi 2023; 47(3): 278-283.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Guo jia yi yao guan li ju Yi liao qi xie qing bao zhong xin zhan)

DOI

10.3969/j.issn.1671-7104.2023.03.009

PMID

37288628

Abstract

A protective device was designed that can be worn on the elderly, which consists of protective airbag, control box and protective mechanism. The combined acceleration, combined angular velocity and human posture angle are selected as the parameters to determine the fall, and the threshold algorithm and SVM algorithm are used to detect the fall. The protective mechanism is an inflatable device based on CO(2) compressed air cylinder, and the equal-width cam structure is applied to its transmission part to improve the puncture efficiency of the compressed gas cylinder. A fall experiment was designed to obtain the combined acceleration and angular velocity eigenvalues of fall actions (forward fall, backward fall and lateral fall) and daily activities (sitting-standing, walking, jogging and walking up and down stairs), showing that the specificity and sensitivity of the protection module reached 92.1% and 84.4% respectively, which verified the feasibility of the fall protection device.


Language: zh

Keywords

Aged; Humans; Algorithms; Walking; Activities of Daily Living; *Monitoring, Ambulatory; *Wearable Electronic Devices; Acceleration; fall detection; inertial sensor; smart wearable; the elderly fall protection

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print