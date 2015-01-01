Abstract

Indigenous communities in North America have distinct colonial histories with their own story of how their ancestors were able to survive the mass effort to take their land, resources, language, culture, and sometimes even their lives. These stories have been passed down orally and through the DNA of the descendants of survivors via epigenetics. The Historical Loss Scale (HLS) and Historical Loss Associated Symptoms Scale (HLASS) are two validated scales that measure historical trauma among Native Americans. However, as different Indigenous communities have different colonial histories, it is critical to ensure that tools used to measure historical trauma are valid for that specific communities. When these scales are applied to Native Hawaiians, these measures may not provide an accurate picture of the historical trauma experienced by Native Hawaiians. As part of the effort to adapt the HLS for Native Hawaiians, we conducted a crosswalk analysis of the HLS and HLASS with a recent study on Native Hawaiian historical trauma (NHHT) to identify areas of overlap and divergence. We found that while there was significant overlap, several areas of divergence emerged likely stemming from the unique colonial histories of different Indigenous communities.

