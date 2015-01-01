Abstract

BACKGROUND: Knowledge and understanding of the most diverse aspects surrounding the emergence of sports injuries stand out as one of the pillars for sporting success.



METHODS: A total of 41 athletes answered an online form based on the Sports Injury Protocol in Paralympic Sports (PLEEP) in which data on sports injuries during competition in the first Brazilian wheelchair basketball division were collected.



RESULTS: The athletes who composed the sample perform a high volume of training. The majority did not present with injuries before the competition. There was a prevalence of 17.1% of injuries during the competition, an incidence of 0.17 injuries per athlete and an incidence rate of 0.03 injuries per athlete-hour or four injuries per one thousand athletes-days. The injuries that occurred during the competition were mostly in the shoulder region, characterized as traumatic, by indirect contact with other athletes, which occurred when propelling the wheelchair, and were of low severity.



CONCLUSIONS: The wheelchair basketball athletes presented a low prevalence, incidence and incidence rate of injuries during the competition. The shoulder region was the most affected. Structuring training sessions with the prevention of injuries in the shoulder region in mind is essential for these athletes to perform optimally.

