Abstract

The rates of traumatic brain injury (TBI) are higher among individuals experiencing homelessness compared with the general population. Individuals experiencing homelessness and a TBI may experience barriers to care. COVID-19 may have further impacted access to basic resources, such as food, shelter, and transportation for individuals experiencing homelessness. This study aimed to answer the following research question: What is the impact of COVID-19 on access to resources among individuals experiencing homelessness and TBI? A cross-sectional study design and purposive sampling were utilized to interview 38 English-speaking adults experiencing homelessness and who had sustained a TBI (ages 21-73) in one Colorado city. Qualitative questions related to the impact of COVID-19 were asked and qualitative analysis was used to analyze the responses. Three primary themes emerged regarding the types of resources that were restricted by COVID-19: basic/biological needs, financial needs, and a lack of connection. COVID-19 has shown the social work field the need for continued innovation and better practice standards for individuals who are not housed. For those living with a reported TBI history and experiencing homelessness, COVID-19 made it difficult to access basic services for survival.

