Abstract

When people move across borders to seek asylum because of violence, conflicts, persecution, or human rights violations, they experience a complex mix of psychological and traumatic downfalls. Often, refugees and asylum seekers' trauma is compounded by the behaviours of individuals, communities, and the systemic climate of host countries. The United States is host to refugees and asylees from several countries. Evidence shows that several asylum seekers are held up in deplorable conditions in immigration detention centres where they are battling acute trauma. Therefore, consequent to this, coupled with the varying trauma that refugees face, this preliminary scoping review explores the scope and context of available peer-reviewed scholarship on trauma recovery pathways among refugees in the United States to identify gaps for further research. Following the PRISMA-compliant scoping review guidelines, we identified and curated data on the scope and context of peer-reviewed literature on trauma recovery approaches among refugees in the United States. This study identified the following as trauma recovery pathways among refugees: (1) macro-level structural intervention--preventing re-traumatization; (2) culturally sensitive therapeutic intervention; and (3) diagnosis and therapy. This study concludes that little research on the recovery pathways among refugees exists in the United States, hence the need for scholarship in this area.

