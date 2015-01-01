Abstract

Mindfulness and meditation was explored with the view to support the use of trauma-sensitive mindfulness (TSM) in clinical practice with survivors of war refugees in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorders. The following questions were explored: (1) How are mindfulness and meditation defined? (2) What are the practices and perceived value of mindfulness practices? (3) What are the evidence and non-evidence-based treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)? (4) What are the possibilities of using TSM to support war-traumatised refugees in the treatment of PTSD in a refugee camp setting? Findings that measured currently actioned interventions for war-traumatised refugees did not account for psychological support that could be implemented in a refugee camp setting on a once-off basis. In response to the gaps and limitations highlighted, the study suggests an adaptation of the TSM intervention and professional development of practitioners in the art of TSM therapy.

Language: en