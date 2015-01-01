|
Schafer ES. Trauma care (Basel) 2022; 2(3): 469-480.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
Resilience is having the necessary capacity and/or resources available to recover from an external or internal threat to one's (personal assessment of) well-being at a particular moment. This scoping literature review examines current research on resilience, framing it within the Relational Developmental Systems theory and emphasizing contributing environmental factors, individual characteristics, and their mutual interaction and influence on resilience in children. Practice and policy implications are also discussed.
belonging; children; development; empowerment; resilience; stress