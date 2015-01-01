SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Schafer ES. Trauma care (Basel) 2022; 2(3): 469-480.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/traumacare2030039

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Resilience is having the necessary capacity and/or resources available to recover from an external or internal threat to one's (personal assessment of) well-being at a particular moment. This scoping literature review examines current research on resilience, framing it within the Relational Developmental Systems theory and emphasizing contributing environmental factors, individual characteristics, and their mutual interaction and influence on resilience in children. Practice and policy implications are also discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

belonging; children; development; empowerment; resilience; stress

