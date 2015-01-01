Abstract

BACKGROUND: The present study explores trauma-related factors (human trafficking or physical or sexual violence during transactional sex) associated with interest in future community mobilization around health and human rights. Community mobilization among persons selling sex aims to help participants overcome trauma and increase self-reliance through peer advocacy and collective action for improved human conditions. However, how violence and human trafficking impact community mobilization participation among men and women selling sex is less known.



METHODS: The current study uses data (n = 96) from the baseline survey of participants in the pilot Kapihan community mobilization intervention, which recruited 37 men and 59 women from Metro Manila, Philippines. Multiple logistic regression was used to analyze factors (violence, human trafficking) independently associated with the desire to participate in community mobilization, adjusting for socio-demographic variables.



RESULTS: An increased interest in participating in community mobilization around health and human rights was significantly associated with having experienced physical or sexual abuse in the sex trade (AOR = 10.86; CI 1.48-79.69) and less history of trafficking (AOR = 0.14; 95% CI 0.02-0.97), adjusting for age, gender, income, number of children, and whether they considered group goals or had previously participated in community mobilization.



CONCLUSION: Understanding the impact of experiences with physical and sexual violence and human trafficking on health and human rights mobilization participation can inform the design and recruitment for future community-based interventions. Further investigation needs to explore why experiences with human trafficking, having more children, or being a woman lessened the desire to mobilize in this Philippines context.



FINDINGS imply that trauma may be more complex. More work is needed to better identify interventions for those with a history of being trafficked or victimized by physical or sexual violence during transactional sex exchanges.

Language: en