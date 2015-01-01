Abstract

The pervasive effects of cumulative harm resulting from adverse childhood experiences influence all aspects of an individual's life course. Research highlights a relationship between accumulation and trauma symptomology across all domains of harm and risk. A systematic literature review was conducted to explore and synthesize the current evidence base for the contribution accumulation makes to psychological and physical injury of childhood trauma. A search was conducted relevant to two areas of interest: (a) "cumulative harm" or "cumulative trauma" and (b) "consequences and outcomes". Database searches and further manual searches yielded a total of 1199 articles, and 12 studies satisfied all the inclusion criteria. Only studies that were peer-reviewed and published between January 2011 and January 2022 were included. The evidence from the review indicated that multiplicity and polyvictimization, parental history and intergenerational transmission of trauma, systemic cumulative harm, and developmental lifespan outcomes were associated with the likelihood and impact of the accumulation of physical and psychological injury. The findings of this review contribute valuable knowledge to allow for a better understanding of the physical and psychological impact of accumulated and chronic childhood trauma. This knowledge will improve intervention, prevention, and management strategies for helping professionals working with traumatized or vulnerable children and adults.

