Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-inflicted gunshot wounds (SIGSWs) produce devastating facial defects that are challenging to reconstruct, but are rarely reported in large cohorts in the literature. This study sought to characterize these injuries, and identify parameters influencing complications and outcomes among survivors following facial reconstruction.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was performed identifying 22 patients with SIGSWs to the face reconstructed at our center from 2009 to 2019. Charts were reviewed for patient, injury, and reconstructive details and course. Outcomes were statistically compared to various parameters.



RESULTS: The most common firearm, orientation, and injured structure were the handgun (40.9%), submental (59.1%), and mandible (68.2%), respectively. Patients averaged a 21.7-day length of stay (LOS), 17.4 h to debridement, 2.6 days to bony fixation, 5.4 reconstructive surgeries, and 7 (31.8%) patients received at least one free flap. Fifteen (68.2%) patients had at least one major complication, although functional outcomes were ultimately relatively good overall. Notable outcome associations included submental orientation with a longer LOS (p = 0.027), external fixation with a longer LOS (p = 0.014), financial stressors with a shorter LOS (p = 0.031), and severe soft tissue injury with an increased total number of reconstructive surgeries (p = 0.039) and incomplete reconstruction (p = 0.031). There were no cases of suicidal recidivism.



CONCLUSIONS: Reconstruction following facial SIGSW is challenging for both patient and surgeon, and carries a high rate of complications. However, patients can regain substantial function following reconstruction and the achievement of satisfactory outcomes.

