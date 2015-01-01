Abstract

Current diagnostic criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) do not include symptoms resulting from exposure to ongoing traumatic stress. Thus, existing assessment tools do not fully capture stress symptoms associated with exposure to threats that extend over months or years. We aimed to enumerate the symptoms associated with ongoing exposure to stress and to evaluate the need for a new comprehensive tool designed to assess traumatic stress in these situations. Study methods included focus group sessions, interviews, and a content expert's workshop. Thematic analysis yielded three main themes: 1. PTSD in its current definition does not capture the whole "traumatic picture" observed in ongoing exposure to threat, 2. Some DSM-5 criteria are not applicable in ongoing exposure to threat, 3. The need for a new tool or modifications of commonly used assessment tools. This study supports the notion that PTSD assessment practices are lacking when assessing traumatic stress in ongoing exposure to threat and highlights the need for a new tool specifically designed for these situations.

