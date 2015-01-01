Abstract

The concept of childhood adversity has been highlighted in the literature, given its relevance and impact on child development. According to the adaptation-based approach, children who develop in adverse environments adapt cognitively and behaviorally to them. The purpose of this study was to investigate possible relationships between adverse experiences and social information processes of threat detection behaviors and hostile attribution bias, in school-aged children. To this end, a non-probabilistic sample of 67 children from 7 to 10 years of age was constituted. We developed three instruments to assess: (1) adverse experiences, (2) threat detection behaviors, and (3) hostile attribution bias.



RESULTS reveal that adverse experiences are significantly correlated with and predict threat detection behaviors. However, children with more adverse experiences do not demonstrate a higher hostile attribution bias. This study contributes to the knowledge about how adverse experiences are related to children's social information-processing and functioning, which can have implications for the elaboration of intervention programs.

