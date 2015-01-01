Abstract

The usage of electric scooters has been popular because it is a cheap and fast transportation method. Its use has increased in recent years because public transportation is less preferred during the covid-19 pandemic and in parallel, the publications reporting e-scooter accidents are increasing. There is no article examining the relationship between e-scooter and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in current literature. We aim to examine the relationship between e-scooter accidents and ACL injury incidence. Patients over the age of 18 years who applied to our orthopedics outpatient clinic with the diagnosis of ACL injury between January 2019- June 2021 were evaluated. 80 e-scooter accidents resulting with ACL tears were reviewed. The electronic medical records of the patients were reviewed retrospectively. Information about the age, gender, trauma history of the patients, and type of trauma was obtained. Fifty-eight patients had a history of falling while stopping the scooter, and 22 patients had a history of falling after hitting something. Anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction was performed with hamstring tendon grafts in 62(77,5%) of the patients included in the study. 18 (22,5%) patients were followed up with functional physical therapy exercises because they did not want to be operated on. Various bone or soft tissue injuries while using e-scooters have been reported in the literature until now. ACL injury is also seen quite frequently after these traumas, and necessary information and warnings should be given to the users to prevent ACL injuries.

Language: en