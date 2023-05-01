Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We assessed the feasibility and acceptability of using BACtrack Skyn wearable alcohol monitors for alcohol research in a college student population.



METHODS: We enrolled n=5 (Sample 1) and n=84 (Sample 2) Indiana University undergraduate students to wear BACTrack Skyn devices continuously over a five-day to seven-day study period. We assessed feasibility in both samples by calculating compliance with study procedures, and by analyzing amount and distributions of device output [e.g., transdermal alcohol content (TAC), temperature, motion]. In Sample 1, we assessed feasibility and acceptability with the Feasibility of Intervention Measure (FIM) scale and the Acceptability of Intervention Measure (AIM) scale.



RESULTS: All participants were able to successfully use the alcohol monitors, producing a total of 11,504 hours of TAC data. TAC data were produced on 567 days of the 602 total possible days of data collection. The distribution of the TAC data showed between-person variation, as would be expected with between-person differences in drinking patterns. Temperature and motion data were also produced as expected. Sample 1 participants (n=5) reported high feasibility and acceptability of the wearable alcohol monitors in survey responses with a mean FIM score of 4.3 (of 5.0 possible score) and mean AIM score of 4.3 (of 5.0 possible score).



CONCLUSIONS: The high feasibility and acceptability we observed underscore the promise of using BACTrack Skyn wearable alcohol monitors to improve our understanding of alcohol consumption among college students, a population at particularly high risk for alcohol-related harms.

Language: en