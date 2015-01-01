Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Some general practitioners (GPs) find the older driver medical assessment challenging, citing clinical uncertainty and concerns about communicating the need for further testing or driving cessation while maintaining a trusting therapeutic relationship. A screening toolkit could help support GP decision making and communication about fitness to drive. The aim of this study was to investigate the feasibility, acceptability and utility of the 3-Domains screening toolkit for the medical assessment of older drivers in Australian general practice.



METHOD: A prospective mixed-methods study was conducted in nine general practices in south-east Queensland. Participants were older drivers (age ≥75 years) attending annual driving licence medical assessment, GPs and practice nurses. The 3-Domains toolkit comprises three screening tests (Snellen chart visual acuity, functional reach, road signs recognition). We evaluated the feasibility, acceptability and utility of the toolkit.



RESULTS: Practices used the toolkit in 43 older driver medical assessments (age 75-93 years; combined predictive score 13-96%). Twenty-two semistructured interviews were conducted. Older drivers felt reassured by the thorough assessment. GPs said the toolkit fitted into practice workflows, informed clinical judgement and supported conversations about fitness to drive while preserving therapeutic relationships.



DISCUSSION: The 3-Domains screening toolkit is feasible, acceptable and useful for the medical assessment of older drivers in Australian general practice.

