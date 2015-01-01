Abstract

BACKGROUND: Butane is an aliphatic hydrocarbon used in various commercial products. While numerous reports of sudden cardiac-related deaths from butane inhalation have been described, butane-associated acute encephalopathy has rarely been reported.



CASE PRESENTATION: A 38-year-old man presented with cognitive dysfunction after butane gas inhalation. Neuropsychological test results showed impairments in verbal and visual memory, and frontal executive function. Diffusion weighted MRI revealed symmetric high-signal changes in the bilateral hippocampus and globus pallidus. FDG-PET demonstrated decreased glucose metabolism in the bilateral precuneus and occipital areas and the left temporal region. At the 8-month follow-up, he showed still significant deficits in memory and frontal functions. Diffuse cortical atrophy with white matter hyperintensities and extensive glucose hypometabolism were detected on follow-up MRI and FDG-PET, respectively. Brain autopsy demonstrated necrosis and cavitary lesions in the globus pallidus.



CONCLUSIONS: Only a few cases of butane encephalopathy have been reported to date. Brain lesions associated with butane encephalopathy include lesions in the bilateral thalamus, insula, putamen, and cerebellum. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report on bilateral hippocampal and globus pallidal involvement in acute butane encephalopathy. The pathophysiology of central nervous system complications induced by butane intoxication is not yet fully understood. However, the direct toxic effects of butane or anoxic injury secondary to cardiac arrest or respiratory depression have been suggested as possible mechanisms of edematous changes in the brain after butane intoxication.

Language: en