|
Citation
|
Anderson JFI, Martin L. Brain Inj. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37291809
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Cognitive reserve is the brain's ability to optimize performance by differentially recruiting brain networks. It is easily measured and is reportedly associated with post-concussion symptom (PCS) reporting in the post-acute period after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Past studies have not examined whether this relationship exists when the influence of psychological status is removed, despite this factor being strongly associated with symptom reporting. This study investigated whether cognitive reserve predicts PCS reporting or cognitive complaint in the post-acute period after mTBI, independently from psychological status and sex.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
psychological distress; Mild traumatic brain injury; cognitive reserve; cognitive symptoms; post-concussion symptoms