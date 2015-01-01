Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sport-related concussion (SRC) management may be poor in community sports such as Ladies Gaelic Football (LGF). This study examined factors associated with SRC management behavior in adult LGF players.



METHODS: Participants (n = 657) answered an online survey on demographic factors, concussion knowledge, attitudes, and education, and SRC management behavior. Data from participants who reported sustaining an LGF-related SRC during the previous year (n = 115) were further analyzed.



RESULTS: Being diagnosed with SRC was the main factor influencing subacute management behavior. Players with diagnosed SRCs had increased odds of following a graded return-to-play (RTP) programme (OR = 4.89), following a medically supervised graded RTP programme (OR = 10.16), and being medically cleared before full RTP (OR = 13.45) compared with those with suspected SRCs. Concussion history was associated with increased odds of informing a coach of a possible SRC (OR = 2.86). Demographic factors, previous use of Ladies Gaelic Football Association concussion education resources, and concussion knowledge and attitudes had minimal or no influence on management behaviors.



CONCLUSION: Greater access to medical personnel at LGF training and matches is recommended. Due to limited medical resources in community sport, a clear referral pathway for players with SRC and comprehensive SRC education should be introduced to ensure players receive adequate medical care.

