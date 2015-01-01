Abstract

BACKGROUND: Female-perpetrated child sexual abuse (CSA) is taboo topic in society and an under-recognized issue in research and mental health care.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of the present study was to examine perspectives of individuals surviving female-perpetrated CSA (in parts in addition with male-perpetrated CSA) on the question whether female-perpetrated CSA and its sequelae were considered different compared to male-perpetrated CSA. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The perspectives of 212 survivors of female-perpetrated CSA were captured in a cross-sectional online study.



METHODS: Answers to the questions "How does female-perpetrated CSA differ from male-perpetrated CSA?" and "How do consequences of female-perpetrated CSA differ from those of male-perpetrated CSA?" were analyzed using qualitative content analysis.



RESULTS: The analyses reveal ten categories of differences, such as a more subtle approach, different levels of violence, and more psychological manipulation. Further, the analyses suggest ten categories of different personal consequences, such as less belief and support, more psychological sequelae, and disturbed relationships with women.



CONCLUSIONS: Approaches to raise awareness about gender stereotypes in the context of CSA are needed and special needs of survivors of female-perpetrated CSA in psychotherapeutic treatment can be derived from the results of this study.

Language: en