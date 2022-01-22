Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Coronavirus disease COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are a useful tool in detecting infection, and their use has increased in many countries since they became commercially available in late 2021. Some rapid antigen tests contain sodium azide, which can be toxic in small doses. This study aimed to describe the clinical characteristics of exposures to COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.



METHODS: This is a prospective study conducted by the New South Wales Poisons Information Centre. From 22 January 2022 to 31 August 2022, rapid antigen test exposures were followed up to obtain outcome information. Data collected included: brand/ingredients, exposure route, demographics, symptoms, and disposition.



RESULTS: We recorded 218 exposures in the seven-month study period. Complete follow-up information was available in 75% (n = 164). There were 53 exposures to sodium azide-containing products (35 with follow-up data) and 165 to non-sodium azide-containing products and unknown ingredient exposures (129 with follow-up data). Overall, unintentional exposures predominated (n = 182), and 151 were ingestions. The vast majority (>90%) did not develop symptoms, and all symptoms that developed were mild. Most cases (95%, n = 208) did not require referral to a healthcare facility.



CONCLUSIONS: In this prospective series, few patients developed symptoms, regardless of the sodium azide content, likely due to low concentration and low volume within the test kits. However, ongoing toxicovigilance is warranted.

