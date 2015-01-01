SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hasley IB, Ostby TD, Fjosne CM, Jelsing EJ. Curr. Sports Med. Rep. 2023; 22(6): 210-216.

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1249/JSR.0000000000001075

37294196

Golf is a popular sport played by individuals of varying age and skillsets. The golf swing is unique and complex, creating potential for various musculoskeletal injuries in both amateur and professional golfers. Understanding the basic biomechanics of the golf swing and its relation to injury etiology can assist the health care provider in recognizing and preventing musculoskeletal injuries secondary to golf. Most injuries occur in the upper limb and the lumbar spine. This review describes musculoskeletal pathologies seen in golfers with respect to anatomic area and golf swing biomechanics, while summarizing effective prevention strategies and swing modifications to address these potential injuries.


Language: en
