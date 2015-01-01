Abstract

Floods have caused socio-economic and environmental damage globally and, thus, require research. Several factors influence flooding events, such as extreme rainfall, physical characteristics, and local anthropogenic factors; therefore, such factors are essential for mapping flood risk areas and enabling measures that mitigate the damage they cause. This study aimed to map and analyze regions susceptible to flood risk in three different study areas belonging to the same Atlantic Forest biome, in which flood disasters are recurrent. Due to the presence of numerous factors, a multicriteria analysis using the Analytical Hierarchical Process was conducted. First, a geospatial database was composed of layers of elevation, slope, drainage distance, soil drainage, soil hydrological group, precipitation, relief, and land use and cover. Flood risk maps for the study area were then generated, and patterns in the study areas were verified, with the greatest influence being exerted by intense precipitation on consecutive days, elevation at the edges of the channel with low altimetric variation and a flat combination, densely built areas close to the banks of the main river, and an expressive water mass in the main watercourse. The results demonstrate that these characteristics together can indicate the occurrence of flooding events.

