Citation
Anestis DM, Marinos K, Tsitsopoulos PP. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37294444
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Various tools simpler than the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) have been proposed for the assessment of consciousness. In this study, the validity of three coma scales [Simplified Motor Scale, Modified GCS Motor Response, and AVPU (alert, verbal, painful, unresponsive)] is evaluated for the recognition of coma and the prediction of short- and long-term mortality and poor outcome. The predictive validity of these scales is also compared to the GCS.
Language: en
Keywords
AVPU scale; Glasgow coma scale; Modified Glasgow coma scale motor response; Prognostic value; Simplified motor scale