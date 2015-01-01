|
Stockman D, Haney L, Uzieblo K, Littleton H, Keygnaert I, Lemmens G, Verhofstadt L. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1032408.
37292501
AIM: A systematic meta-review was conducted to examine (1) the broad range of negative and positive individual and interpersonal changes following adult sexual violence, as well as (2) the risk/protective factors at multiple levels of the social ecology (e.g., individual, assault, and micro/meso/exo/macro/chronosystem factors)-influencing the impact of sexual violence.
sexual violence; context; meta-review; psychotrauma; sexual violence impact; social ecology