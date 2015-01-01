SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ubago-Jiménez JL, Corral-Robles S, Ortega-Martín JL, Melguizo-Ibáñez E. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1124712.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyg.2023.1124712

PMID

37292507

PMCID

PMC10246743

Abstract

Higher education is a focus of increasing violent behavior. The evidence suggests an obsession to achieve the best academic performance in order to access working life. This research aims to develop an explanatory model of violent behavior and its relationship with self-concept and emotional intelligence according to in relation to their academic performance. A sample of 932 Spanish undergraduate students participated in the multi-group structural equation modeling.

FINDINGS revealed that students who have a higher academic performance have problems to control and regulate their emotions, showing signs of direct and indirect violence. Moreover, it was found that that emotional intelligence and self-concept have a direct influence on episodes of violent behavior, with academic performance being a key component affecting each variable. The present study provides some implications and suggests some avenues for future research.


Language: en

Keywords

university students; academic performance; emotional intelligence; self-concept; violent behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print