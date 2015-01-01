|
Citation
Ubago-Jiménez JL, Corral-Robles S, Ortega-Martín JL, Melguizo-Ibáñez E. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1124712.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
37292507
PMCID
Abstract
Higher education is a focus of increasing violent behavior. The evidence suggests an obsession to achieve the best academic performance in order to access working life. This research aims to develop an explanatory model of violent behavior and its relationship with self-concept and emotional intelligence according to in relation to their academic performance. A sample of 932 Spanish undergraduate students participated in the multi-group structural equation modeling.
Language: en
Keywords
university students; academic performance; emotional intelligence; self-concept; violent behavior