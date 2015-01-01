SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Navarrete-Valladares C, Sandoval-Díaz J, Sandoval-Obando E. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1163561.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2023.1163561

PMID

37293609

PMCID

PMC10246736

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The increase in population aging establishes new risk scenarios in the face of the intensification of disasters due to climate change; however, previous experiences and collective memory would generate opportunities for older people to acquire adaptive and coping capacities in the face of these events.

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the theoretical-methodological characteristics presented by the studies carried out between the years 2012 and 2022 about the experience and collective memory of the older adult in the face of climate change.

METHOD: A systematic literature review (SLR) was carried out following the guidelines of the PRISMA statement. The databases consulted were Web of Science, Scopus, EBSCO host, and Redalyc, selecting 40 articles in Spanish, English, and Portuguese.

RESULTS: The importance of experience and collective memory in the face of disasters as an adaptive factor in older people was identified. In addition, sharing experiences allows them to give new meaning to what happened, emphasizing confidence in their personal resources and self-management capacity and fostering perceived empowerment.

DISCUSSION: It is essential that in future studies the knowledge provided by the older adult can be privileged, recognizing the importance of their life histories and favoring the active role in their development and wellbeing.


Language: en

Keywords

climate change; disasters; older people; collective memory; vital experience

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print