Basketball-related eye injuries comprise up to 31.6% of sports and recreational eye injuries in the United States (US) [1]. However, previous studies of basketball-related eye injuries have limited descriptions of the mechanisms of injury and small sample sizes, and are only focused on selected populations [1,2,3,4]. We investigated the epidemiology of basketball-related eye injuries in US Emergency Departments (EDs) using the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database.



The NEISS database is a probability sample of 100 hospitals with 24-h EDs in the US and, for a given period, can provide national estimates of number of ED visits for a consumer product-associated injury for the greater than 5,000 US EDs. We conducted a query for all basketball-related injuries (Product Code: 1205) of the eyeball (Body Part Code: 77) from 2012 through 2021. The inclusion criterion was any basketball-related injury with no restriction on age. The exclusion criterion was any eye injury that did not directly result from playing basketball. The case narrative for each injury was reviewed to assign each patient a diagnosis and determine the mechanism of injury. A modified version of Patel et al.'s framework scheme for sports-related eye injuries was used to assign diagnoses [5]. The categories included the following: corneal abrasions; contusions; irritation and inflammation; foreign body; laceration or puncture; subconjunctival hemorrhage; hyphema; vitreoretinal damage; “other”; not specified. The category of irritation and inflammation included iritis, iridocyclitis, and conjunctivitis. Cases of basketball-related acute angle-closure glaucoma, globe perforations, and orbital fractures were categorized as “other.” The Lifespan Institutional Review Board exempted this study from review.



The NEISS query yielded a sample of 1584 cases; 1570 were included for analysis. Per the NEISS algorithm, this extrapolated to an estimated 46,793 (95% CI: 37,654—55,933) ED visits for basketball-related eye injuries. The estimated number of yearly ED visits decreased by 54.1% during the study period (β = -333.0, p = 0.0079) (Fig. 1). This trend was largely driven by a significant decrease (47.2%) in ED visits from 2019 through 2020 (β = -2168.0, p < 0.001); there was no significant decrease from 2012 through 2019 (β = -153.1, p = 0.1967) ...

