Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Farm children and youths face unique health risks, including increased risk of agricultural injuries (AI), due to the hazardous machinery, structures and animals on their residential environment. As a result, they experience more severe and complex polytraumatic injuries and longer hospital stays compared to those children injured in homes or residences. A major barrier to the prevention of AI among children and youth residing on farms is a lack of analytic studies about the magnitude and characteristics of these injuries, especially in North Dakota.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective review of the Sanford Medical Center Fargo trauma registry for pediatric patients (aged 0-19 years) who received care between January 2010 and December 2020 for AI. Patients were grouped for analysis by the age categories of the Agricultural Youth Work Guidelines (AYWG) to compare the mechanisms of injury with the recommended minimum age requirements for specific farm tasks.



RESULTS: Of the 41 patients, 26 were male. Mean age was 11 years and one death was reported. The most common mechanism of injury was animals (37%), followed by falls (20%) and machinery (17%). Children under 6 years and youth aged 16 to 19 had the highest number of injuries. Females experienced 53% of animal-related injuries and males accounted for all vehicle-related injuries.



CONCLUSION: The incidence and severity of polytraumatic AI among young children in North Dakota is concerning. Our results underscore the continued need to pursue pediatric injury prevention on farms through educational resources and programs, including the AWYG. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Parents require more training on age and ability appropriate farm tasks, especially animal-related interactions. It is imperative that families are given the education and training necessary to integrate children into the farm life while protecting them from injury.

Language: en