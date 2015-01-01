|
Gilblom EA, Johnson AB, Sahr S, Syverson D, Sang HI. Heliyon 2023; 9(6): e16626.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37292339
INTRODUCTION: Farm children and youths face unique health risks, including increased risk of agricultural injuries (AI), due to the hazardous machinery, structures and animals on their residential environment. As a result, they experience more severe and complex polytraumatic injuries and longer hospital stays compared to those children injured in homes or residences. A major barrier to the prevention of AI among children and youth residing on farms is a lack of analytic studies about the magnitude and characteristics of these injuries, especially in North Dakota.
Injury; Animals; Agriculture; Pediatric trauma; Farm machinery