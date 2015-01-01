|
Citation
|
Caplan L, Lashewicz B, Pitt TM, Aucoin J, Fridman L, Hubkarao T, Pike I, Howard AW, Macpherson AK, Rothman L, Cloutier MS, Hagel BE. Inj. Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37295929
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Injuries resulting from collisions between a bicyclist and driver are preventable and have high economic, personal and societal costs. Studying the language choices used by police officers to describe factors responsible for child bicyclist-motor vehicle collisions may help shift prevention efforts away from vulnerable road users to motorists and the environment. The overall aim was to investigate how police officers attribute blame in child (≤18 years) bicycle-motor vehicle collision scenarios.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child; enforcement; driver; bicycle; environmental modification; safe community