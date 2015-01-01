Abstract

BACKGROUND: In North America, overdose rates have steeply risen over the past five years, largely due to the ubiquity of illicitly manufactured fentanyls in the drug supply. Drug checking services (DCS) represent a promising harm reduction strategy and characterizing experiences of use and interest among people who inject drugs (PWID) is a priority.



METHODS: Between February-October 2022, PWID participating in a cohort study in San Diego, CA and Tijuana, Mexico completed structured surveys including questions about DCS, socio-demographics and substance use behaviors. We used Poisson regression to assess factors associated with lifetime DCS use and characterized experiences with DCS and interest in free access to DCS.



RESULTS: Of 426 PWID, 72% were male, 59% Latinx, 79% were experiencing homelessness and 56% ever experienced a nonfatal overdose. One third had heard of DCS, of whom 57% had ever used them. Among the latter, most (98%) reported using fentanyl test strips (FTS) the last time they used DCS; 66% did so less than once per month. In the last six months, respondents used FTS to check methamphetamine (48%), heroin (30%) or fentanyl (29%). Relative to White/non-Latinx PWID, those who were non-White/Latinx were significantly less likely to have used DCS [adjusted risk ratio (aRR): 0.22; 95% CI: 0.10, 0.47), as were PWID experiencing homelessness (aRR:0.45; 95% CI: 0.28, 0.72). However, a significant interaction indicated that non-White/Latinx syringe service program (SSP) clients were more likely to have used DCS than non-SSP clients (aRR: 2.79; CI: 1.09, 7.2). Among all PWID, 44% expressed interest in free access to FTS, while 84% (of 196 PWID) expressed interest in advanced spectrometry DCS to identify and quantify multiple substances.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight low rates of DCS awareness and utilization, inequities by race/ethnicity and housing situation, high interest in advanced spectrometry DCS versus FTS, and the potential role of SSPs in improving access to DCS, especially among racial/ethnic minorities.

